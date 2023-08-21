Carrollton firefighters fight fire outside their own station

Expand / Collapse search
CARROLLTON, Texas - Firefighters in Carrollton, north of Dallas, had to put out a large fire at one of their own facilities.

A transformer caught fire Sunday night outside Fire Station 4 near Rosemeade Parkway and Kelly Boulevard.

The crew based at the station was actually on a medical call at the time. They were then called back to fight the fire at their own station.

Thankfully, the fire did not spread to the fire station building. It only damaged a tree and an outdoor warning siren.

There were some power outages in the area. Oncor has since restored that power.