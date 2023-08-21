Parker County grass fire scorches 60 acres

article

The Texas A&M Forest Service said there are still four wildfires burning in North Texas.

Small fires are burning in Somervell and Erath counties southwest of Fort Worth. They are 50% to 90% contained.

There are also two fires burning in Anderson County, southeast of Dallas.

One is less than an acre and 40% contained. The other is 200 acres and 80% contained.

Related article

A grass fire that burned 60 acres in Parker County, west of Fort Worth, is now fully contained.

The blaze sparked Sunday near White Settlement and Pearson Ranch roads.

No one was hurt and no structures or livestock were lost.