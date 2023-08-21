Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Red River County
3
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County
Red Flag Warning
from MON 10:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County

Parker County grass fire scorches 60 acres

By
Published 
Parker County
FOX 4
article

Parker County grass fire | Courtesy: Chad Casey

PARKER COUNTY, Texas - The Texas A&M Forest Service said there are still four wildfires burning in North Texas.

Small fires are burning in Somervell and Erath counties southwest of Fort Worth. They are 50% to 90% contained.

There are also two fires burning in Anderson County, southeast of Dallas. 

One is less than an acre and 40% contained. The other is 200 acres and 80% contained.

Related

Fundraiser held in Bedford to help those impacted by Hawaii wildfires
article

Fundraiser held in Bedford to help those impacted by Hawaii wildfires

Hundreds of North Texans gathered to take part in a fundraiser to support those impacted by the wildfires in Maui.

A grass fire that burned 60 acres in Parker County, west of Fort Worth, is now fully contained.

The blaze sparked Sunday near White Settlement and Pearson Ranch roads.

No one was hurt and no structures or livestock were lost.