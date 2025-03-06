Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD to vote on closing 4 schools

The Brief Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD trustees will vote tonight on closing four schools. Those schools include Furneaux Elementary, Central Elementary, McCoy Elementary, and Long Middle School. Closing the schools would save the cash-strapped district $9 million per year.



Trustees with the Carrollton Farmers Branch Independent School District could vote to consolidate schools to improve the district’s financial situation.

Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD School Closures

What we know:

The CFB ISD superintendent said the district is dealing with a budget shortfall, and closing four schools would save the district around $9 million in one year.

The school board has been considering the closures and listening to community input since its meeting last month.

On Thursday night, trustees are expected to vote on the future of four schools: Furneaux Elementary, Central Elementary, McCoy Elementary, and Long Middle School.

If approved, Furneaux would become a pre-K center. McCoy would be sold. And the two other schools would be used as temporary classroom space when other campuses are being renovated.

What they're saying:

District leaders said the four schools were chosen in part due to financial issues and student achievement.

The superintendent said 24 of the 34 schools in the district are only being used at 75% capacity and some of the buildings are outdated.

The closures would eliminate more than 2,300 empty seats across the district.

The other side:

Some parents are concerned about where programs will be moved. Their kids will also be separated from friends and teachers they value.

The recommendation also requires new attendance zones, which have not been restructured in more than 20 years.