Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD teacher arrested on child grooming charge

The Brief Carrollton Police arrested Kolby Campbell, a teacher in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, last month and charged him with child grooming. The alleged incident took place in August 2024. Campbell had been with the district since 2020. Campbell is the second CFBISD teacher arrested for child sex crimes in the last month.



Another Carrollton Farmers-Branch ISD teacher was arrested and charged with child sex crimes last month.

Kolby Campbell

What we know:

Carrollton Police arrested Kolby Campbell, a theater teacher at Creekview High School, on March 28 and charged him with child grooming.

The alleged incident took place in August 2024. Brice had been a teacher in CFBISD since 2020.

Campbell was booked into the Denton County Jail on March 28 and bonded out later the same day.

What they're saying:

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD gave the following statement to FOX 4:

"There is an active investigation involving a former employee. The Carrollton Police Department is leading the investigation, and the district is fully cooperating with law enforcement."

Dig deeper:

This is the second arrest of a CFBISD educator on child sex crimes reported in March.

57-year-old Miguel Caban-Mendez was arrested on March 4 and charged with having an improper relationship with a student. He was previously an English as a Second Language teacher at DeWitt Perry Middle School in Carrollton.

Miguel Caban-Mendez

Caban-Mendez was arrested and booked into the Dallas County Jail on March 4. He was placed on administrative leave by CFBISD but chose to resign.

He also faces charges of indecency with a child with sexual contact and indecent assault.