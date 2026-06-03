FIFA World Cup: Where to find parking at Dallas Stadium

The Brief The 2026 FIFA World Cup features 104 matches played across the United States, with a tournament-high nine matches played at Dallas Stadium in North Texas. FIFA is offering multiple parking accommodations for fans going to the game, although you'll need to have purchased a ticket to a match in order to buy parking. Lots will open several hours before each match and stay open several hours following each match's conclusion, although official times are up to FIFA.



If you're driving to any of the nine FIFA World Cup matches at Dallas Stadium this summer, you're going to need somewhere to park near the stadium. Where will the best places to park be? FOX 4 has you covered.

Dallas Stadium FIFA World Cup Parking Overview

FIFA's official website for parking at Dallas Stadium can be found here: https://www.justpark.com/us/event-parking/fifa-world-cup-2026/dallas-stadium/.

According to the site, you can reserve official FIFA parking for all nine matches in North Texas. All parking must be pre-purchased, and there will be no on-site payments available.

Parking lot passes can be accessed at eventpass.justpark.com. No refunds will be offered by FIFA, unless a match or event is officially canceled.

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 13: A detailed view of the FIFA World Cup 2026 sign inside Dallas Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, on April 13, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Expand

Seven parking lots are available on FIFA's website: two general parking lots, two premium parking lots, two accessible parking lots and a lot for oversized vehicles. A valid DMV-issued Vehicle License Plate and/or Placard for Persons with a Disability will be required to enter an ADA lot.

The general parking lots and the oversized vehicle parking lot are a 17–18-minute walk to Dallas Stadium. The premium lots range from an 8–15-minute walk. The ADA parking lots are a 6-minute walk to the stadium.

The site says a valid match ticket is required to purchase parking in official FIFA lots, and only one parking pass per customer per match is permitted. Drivers must show their match ticket prior to entering the parking lot.

Dallas Stadium FIFA Parking Lot Prices

Different matches and different parking lots will run you different prices. Here's the breakdown.

Group Stage Matches

Match 11 - Sunday, June 14 - Netherlands v. Japan at 3 p.m. - Group F

Match 22 - Wednesday, June 17 - England v. Croatia at 3 p.m. - Group L

Match 43 - Monday, June 22 - Argentina v. Austria at 12 p.m. - Group J

Match 57 - Thursday, June 25 - Japan v. Sweden at 6 p.m. - Group F

Match 70 - Saturday, June 27 - Jordan v. Argentina at 9 p.m. - Group J

FIFA's website lists general parking lots and ADA lots at $128 for group stage games. Premium parking lots will cost $203, and parking in the oversized vehicle lot will cost $503.

Knockout Stage Matches

Match 78 - Tuesday, June 30 - Group E runners-up v Group I runners-up at 12 p.m.

Match 88 - Friday, July 3 - Group D runners-up v Group G runners-up at 1 p.m.

Parking prices for the first two knockout stage matches at Dallas Stadium start at $153 for general and ADA lots. Premium lots cost $228 per pass. Oversized vehicle parking will cost $603.

Match 93 - Monday, July 6 - Match 83 Winner v Match 84 Winner at 2 p.m.

For the July 6 knockout stage game, general parking lots and ADA lots will cost $178 per pass. Premium lots are priced at $253, and a pass in the oversized vehicle lot will cost $703.

Match 101 - Tuesday, July 14 - Match 97 Winner v Match 98 Winner at 2 p.m.

Parking at the semifinal match at Dallas Stadium will start at $203 for general lots and ADA lots. The premium lots will cost $278, and the oversized lot will cost $803 to park in.

Dallas Stadium Parking Lot Hours

Official FIFA parking lots are scheduled to open at least four hours prior to the beginning of each match. The site suggests arriving at least three hours prior to kickoff to avoid delays.

Lots will close two hours after the final whistle, and will not be open overnight. Vehicles left after the lots have closed will be subject to towing.

Exact timing and allocated lots will be confirmed via email closer to match time.

Dallas Stadium Parking Lot Entry

FIFA's official website offers a few tips for entry to their official World Cup parking lots.

Have your parking pass ready before arriving to avoid delays.

If the gate arm is open, you do not need to scan your pass.

Show your digital pass on your phone if prompted by venue staff.

Printed passes are accepted, but digital passes are preferred.

Some lots may use handheld scanners instead of gate arms. Just show your pass to the venue staff.

Dallas Stadium Parking Lot Exits

Most lots will not require scanning to exit any official FIFA World Cup parking lot, but the website notes that a handheld scanner may be used in some lots prior to exiting.

If no gate arm is present at the lot's exit, FIFA's site says a staff member will assist you in exiting.

Tailgating at AT&T Stadium in 2020

Dallas Stadium Parking Lot Tailgating

The North Texas FWC Organizing Committee released an official statement on the tailgating policy at Dallas Stadium.

"Dallas Stadium in Arlington does not prohibit tailgating for events. However, the FIFA World Cup 2026 parking operations will differ from standard NFL game days, which will potentially affect parking near the venue.

As a result, tailgating (eating and drinking around parked cars in stadium areas) will have a slightly different feel but additional fan information for all FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be communicated in advance of the tournament."

Private lots are allowed to host tailgating at the discretion of the owner.

Dallas Stadium Non-FIFA Parking Lots

As with Cowboys games, non-affiliated parking lots will be available around Dallas Stadium. However, their prices will be set by the lot owners, and thus, prices will be unknown until match days.