White Castle breaks ground on first North Texas location

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The Brief White Castle officially broke ground on its future Grandscape location in The Colony on Tuesday. It marks the company's first venture into the Lone Star State after 105 years of business. White Castle is recognized as America's first fast-food hamburger chain.



After 105 years of business and more than 330 locations across the country, White Castle is finally arriving in the Lone Star State.

White Castle heads to Texas

Image 1 of 3 ▼ CTSY: White Castle

What we know:

White Castle leadership and officials from The Colony, including Mayor Richard Boyer, broke ground on its first-ever Texas location at Grandscape on Tuesday.

The groundbreaking featured spatula-shaped shovels, a ceremonial "sprinkling of the onions" on the future grill site, and servings of White Castle's signature sliders.

Located at 5420 Destination Drive, the company noted that it's their first location in Texas after 105 years in business.

The company said in a press release it expects the new location to bring in 70 new jobs to the community.

What they're saying:

"As we look ahead to our first White Castle in Texas, we can't wait to start satisfying cravings," Jamie Richardson, White Castle's Chief Marketing Officer, told FOX 4's Kedric McKnight.

Jamie Richardson, White Castle Chief Marketing Officer

"For generations, people have said, 'Come to Texas.' We are so glad that day has come," Richardson continued.

What's next:

The first White Castle in Texas is expected to open in late fall 2026.