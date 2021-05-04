Carroll ISD votes to end mask mandate at end of school year

Carroll ISD voted unanimously to end its mask mandate at the end of the school year. But a group of very vocal parents wanted the mandate stopped now, claiming masks are medical devices that were scaring their children.

For more than two hours on Monday night, a group of vocal Carroll ISD parents clashed with the school board and its president Michelle Moore demanding the district’s mask mandate come to an immediate end.

The discussion bounced from passionate to outrage over COVID protocols, including restrictions during lunch periods.

And even though Superintendent Dr. Lane Ledbetter said they would make a recommendation to make masks optional on June 1, it wasn’t good enough for some parents.

"We are here to implore you to remove the mask requirement immediately," said parent Michelle Buchanan.

At times, Moore struggled to keep order.

"You know what, I’m going to speak. I am speaking! And I’m asking you to please stop applauding or we’re going to empty the boardroom," she said.

Moore paused the meeting multiple times for 10-minute breaks before discussing the issue amongst the board.

"Over half of our teachers and half of our parents would prefer the continuation of masks from a safety standpoint," Ledbetter said.

In the end, the board voted to end the mask mandate effective June 1 after the last day of school, citing potential disruptions to the STAAR test.