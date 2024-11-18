Carroll ISD considers allowing up to 10 armed employees in schools

The Brief Carroll ISD is considering a plan to add up to 10 armed "school marshals" in Southlake schools. The program has existed in Texas for the past decade but is not widely used. School marshals who work closely with students would keep their guns locked away.



A Tarrant County school board is considering allowing more staff to carry guns on campus.

The proposal calls for up to 10 Carroll ISD employees to serve as school marshals in Southlake’s schools.

They would be required to have a concealed handgun license.

If the school marshal works directly with students, the gun would be kept locked in a safe.

The school marshal program launched in Texas more than 10 years ago but has not been widely adopted by school districts.

The Carroll ISD school board is set to discuss the plan at its board meeting on Monday at 5 p.m.