2 new investigations opened into allegations of discrimination at Carroll ISD

The U.S. Department of Education opened two more investigations into Carroll ISD in Southlake.

These are in addition to three that are still pending.

The department's Office for Civil Rights said the investigations were opened earlier this month regarding two complaints alleging violations of race, sex and disability discrimination.

It did not go into any further detail.

Carroll ISD has been dealing with the fallout of a racist video involving students and a diversity education plan that eventually got scrapped.

