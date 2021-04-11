Car parade held to celebrate North Texas World War II veteran's 100th birthday

article

A local World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday with a parade outside the Saddle Brook Memory Care Community in Frisco Saturday.

Burnie Sutter was greeted with 100 decorated cars honking and a plane flying by with a happy birthday banner.

He served his country in various areas and was part of a unit that liberated a German concentration camp in 1945.

Hundreds of flags were placed outside in his honor.

A service was also held to recognize Sutter, where the mayor of Frisco and other local and state officials were in attendance.