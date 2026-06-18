New report details 4 key failings by Camp Mystic during deadly 2025 floods

The Brief On Thursday, the Texas House and Senate Committee accepted a new report detailing the deficiencies at Camp Mysic prior to last July's fatal flooding. The report detailed four key failures by the camp's leadership during the deadly flooding, including a lack of disaster preparation and failure to evacuate campers despite ample time to do so. More than 150 survivors, staff members and camp affiliates were interviewed to help investigators build a minute-by-minute account of the disaster.



Texas lawmakers have released a new report detailing four key failings by Camp Mystic stemming from the deadly 2025 floods.

More than 150 survivors, staff members and camp affiliates were interviewed to help investigators build a minute-by-minute account of the disaster.

You can view the entire 115-page document below.

The visual findings from the report were also released on Thursday, revealing new images and details from the deadly floods. View those findings in the PDF below.

Lack of emergency plans

The first finding from the report says that Camp Mystic did not have a written emergency plan that complied with Texas state requirements.

It says responsibilities for camp leaders and counselors were not clearly assigned, and counselors were not properly drilled on emergency plans.

"There were at least 39 adults present at the Camp Mystic Guadalupe River camp, excluding the teenage counselors assigned to camper cabins, who could have been tasked to assist with an orderly flood evacuation. But there was no plan for them to do so, and no training that would have prepared them for what to do," the report reads.

Lack of adequate preparations for storm

The second finding was that Camp Mystic did not properly prepare for the incoming storm.

Camp officials did not heed warnings from the National Weather Service the evening prior to the flooding.

"Camp Mystic, which had assumed responsibility for the safety of 557 girls, was on notice for the evening of July 3 of the risk of flash flooding in the area overnight," Michael Massengale, one of the investigators, said at a Thursday hearing.

Failure to evacuate in timely manner

The report's third finding was that camp leaders did not evacuate campers in time, despite investigators finding that there was ample time to do so.

Cabins Twin I and Twin II were not cleared until more than two hours after the first sign of danger.

"When it became obvious they were on the verge of drowning in the cabins, the counselors were left with no choice but to push the cabins' 8- to 9-year-old campers underwater and out the door and windows in hopes they could find safety," the report reads.

One camper died while in the cabin; 11 other campers from Twin I and Twin II were swept away by the floods and didn't survive.

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"If all campers had been instructed to evacuate their cabins by foot, at this time, there was ample time and opportunity for all of them to safely reach higher ground."

The Bubble Inn Cabin was where Camp Mystic's co-executive director, Dick Eastland, tried to rescue campers and counselors by loading them into his vehicle.

Around 3:51 a.m., the report says Eastland, 13 campers and two counselors were swept away in the vehicle by the floods, and all perished.

Eastland's Tahoe

Disorganized incident management

The final conclusion from the report states that the camp's incident management and family reunification efforts were heavily disorganized, compounding the trauma.

Cell phone ban

The report also states that counselors were banned from having cell phones in cabins, which meant their main lines of communication when the disaster began were not accessible.

What they're saying:

Casey Garrett, a Houston attorney and investigator in the Camp Mystic case, was emotional when describing the work that has gone into the tragedy.

"I particularly, of course, would like to thank the Heaven’s 27 families – for opening up their homes, their offices, their hearts to this investigation."

What's next:

Legislation aimed at strengthening camp safety requirements and disaster prevention has already passed in the wake of last year's tragedy. Lawmakers say their work is not done.

"This report does not mark the end of legislative inquiry – it is instead a starting point," Texas State Rep. Joe Moody said on Thursday.

Camp Mystic will not reopen for the 2026 summer season amid several pending lawsuits regarding the 2025 tragedy that killed 25 campers and two counselors.