Fallen North Texas soldier Isabella Gonzales remembered with honor ride and funeral

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The Brief A fallen North Texas soldier will be honored Saturday. An honor ride will be held for 19-year-old Isabella Gonzales, who died in an Iranian strike on a U.S. military base in Jordan. A memorial service for Gonzales will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday.



A North Texas community is honoring a fallen solider Saturday. An honor ride and memorial services will be held for 19-year-old Isabella Gonzales.

Isabella Gonzales Remembered

An honor ride for Gonzales will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Maverick Harley-Davidson that runs along Interstate 35E, up Josey Lane to Hebron High School, and then returns on Old Denton Road to the store.

An after-ride event will take place beginning at noon.

Services will be held on Saturday for Gonzales, who grew up in Carrollton and graduated from Hebron High School in 2025. She joined the United States Army shortly after graduation.

Gonzales’s funeral service will be at 6 p.m. at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano.

Carrollton soldier killed in Iran war

The backstory:

Gonzales died on July 17 in an Iranian strike on a U.S. military base in Jordan. She and another soldier were supporting a U.S. mission against the Islamic State when they were killed defending against the incoming Iranian strikes.

What they're saying:

Hebron High School is part of the Lewisville Independent School District. The district shared a statement shortly after Gonzales’s death.

"Not long ago, Isabella walked the halls of Hebron as a student, a classmate and a friend. Her decision to serve after graduation speaks volumes of her character," the district said. "On behalf of the students, staff and families of Lewisville ISD, we extend our deepest sympathy to Isabella's family, her friends and all who loved her. We are holding them close during this incredibly difficult time."

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Local perspective:

At a recent Carrollton City Council meeting, leaders wore black and purple ribbons, Gonzales’s favorite colors, to honor her life.

Carrollton is planning to create a permanent memorial for Gonzales in the city and will hold a vigil at a community church this weekend following her funeral.