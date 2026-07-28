8 indicted in Dallas sex trafficking case tied to Paris Adult Book Store

The Brief Eight people were federally indicted in an alleged sex trafficking operation tied to the Paris Adult Book Store in northwest Dallas. Prosecutors say the business used locked back rooms to facilitate commercial sex acts and trafficked both adults and minors. Investigators recovered 21 firearms, and Dallas police say they intend to ensure the bookstore does not reopen.



Eight people are facing federal charges in connection with an alleged sex trafficking operation centered at the Paris Adult Book Store in Northwest Dallas.

Homeland Security Investigations says it was one of the longest-running commercial sex operations in North Texas.

Federal indictment alleges sex trafficking enterprise in Dallas

What we know:

Federal investigators allege the Harry Hines Boulevard business, Paris Adult Book Store, operated as a front for commercial sex trafficking.

According to a federal indictment, husband and wife Montre Lamont Mason and Eileen Mason managed the adult bookstore. While Montre Love Mason and Aaron Betford worked as cashiers, while Krishenda Doss worked as a security guard.

Those defendants, along with several others, have been indicted on conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and other federal charges. The charges follow a February raid at the bookstore involving Homeland Security Investigations, the IRS and the Dallas Police Department. Authorities publicly detailed the investigation Tuesday.

Alleged trafficking of minors and 2024 murder investigation

What they're saying:

The indictment alleges that three juvenile girls were trafficked to the business in 2023. It also references the 2024 kidnapping and killing of a commercial sex worker from the store's parking lot. Truck driver Naasson Haazzard was later convicted in federal court and sentenced to life in prison in that case.

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"Human trafficking is not a victimless crime. It destroys families," said Travis Pickard, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Dallas.

U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould said the investigation grew out of a federal initiative targeting crime in Northwest Dallas.

Ryan Raybould

"The front of the store did sell novelty items, but the back consisted of locked hallways and rentable rooms used to facilitate commercial sex acts and human trafficking," Rabould said during a news conference.

"We launched this initiative because parts of Northwest Dallas have become a corridor of criminal activity."

Business hid illegal profits, investigators say

Local perspective:

Christopher Altemus, special agent in charge of IRS Criminal Investigation's Texas Field Office, said investigators allege the operation concealed illicit proceeds by mixing them with legitimate business revenue.

"Cash deposits were co-mingled with legitimate business income. The proceeds were allegedly used to pay a security guard company to control the johns and commercial sex workers. This ensured there were no alterations or disturbances that may attract the attention of law enforcement," Altemus said.

Anti-trafficking nonprofit on allegations

Dig deeper:

Bianca Davis, chief executive officer of the anti-trafficking nonprofit New Friends New Life, said the allegations reflect a pattern her organization sees regularly. The nonprofit helps about 350 women and girls each year, and Davis said roughly two-thirds report being trafficked at strip clubs or sexually oriented businesses.

"That's usually how this story plays out. We see that all the time. There's an ecosystem that's in place. You'll see an adult bookstore, you may see a motel, you may see a strip club," Davis said.

She said shutting down one business does not necessarily eliminate trafficking.

"Sometimes, when they're shut down, they just pop up in other places. So I think the challenge for the police department and the city officials will be to make sure that they can't sneak in again under the guise of a legitimate business and start the cycle all over again," Davis said.

Dallas police say Paris Adult Book Store will not reopen

What's next:

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said authorities intend to ensure the business does not reopen.

Daniel Comeaux

"There's no longer Paris Book Store, and we're going to make sure that Paris Book Store does not come back," Comeaux said.

When FOX 4 returned to the business Tuesday evening, the store's open sign was off and the parking lot was empty, although someone was working inside.

"We're still operating," the employee said. "But right now we're not doing any interviews or anything. No questions. No nothing."

Federal authorities said investigators recovered 21 firearms during the investigation.