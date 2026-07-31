Tony Romo placed on leave following OWI arrest

The Brief Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is on leave from his CBS Sports job. Romo was arrested last week in Milwaukee after sheriff's deputies pulled him over and jailed him on OWI charges. It's not yet clear if Romo will return as an NFL analyst before the start of the season in September.



Tony Romo has been placed on leave from his job with CBS Sports following his recent operating while intoxicated arrest.

Tony Romo on Leave

What we know:

According to CBS Sports, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is "on leave" until further notice.

"JJ Watt will join Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson as CBS Sports' lead NFL team during Tony Romo's absence. We will release the remainder of our NFL ON CBS roster at a later date," the network said in a statement.

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear if Romo will return to his role as an NFL analyst before the new season starts in September.

Tony Romo Arrested

The backstory:

Romo was arrested by Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputies last Thursday evening after being stopped on a high-rise bridge while driving on Interstate 43.

According to an arrest detention report, he was taken into custody because he performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests. Deputies also said they observed red, glassy eyes and smelled alcohol. Mini bottles of liquor were found in his backpack in his vehicle.

Body camera footage of the arrest shows Romo stumbling a bit while trying to perform physical motions like walking heel to toe and standing on one leg.

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He told deputies he was coming from a golf tournament and headed to his grandparents’ house.

When asked how many drinks he’d had, he said, "zero."