Dallas teen's charges upgraded to murder after allegedly running over victim with vehicle
DALLAS - A Dallas teen's charges are being upgraded to murder after an auto-pedestrian incident left another teenager dead.
Singleton Boulevard shooting
Julian Luna, 18
What we know:
On July 26 at around 3:30 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 300 block of Singleton Boulevard.
Police determined 17-year-old Garyk Rodriguez-Escobar had been run over with a vehicle after a physical confrontation between Rodriguez-Escobar and multiple other individuals.
Rodriguez-Escobar was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
On July 29, 18-year-old Julian Luna was arrested in connection to Rodriguez-Escobar's death and charged with aggravated assault.
Luna's charges are being upgraded to murder.
What we don't know:
Dallas Police did not detail the altercation that led to the fatal auto-pedestrian incident, or the identities of the other individuals involved in the altercation.
Officials say the facts and circumstances surrounding the cas are still under investigation.
What you can do:
Dallas Police are asking anyone with information in connection to the incident to contact Dallas Police Det. Jelisa Reed at (469) 597-9332 or at jelisa.reed@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department.