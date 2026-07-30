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Dallas teen's charges upgraded to murder after allegedly running over victim with vehicle

By
FOX 4
Dallas
Published July 30, 2026 4:55 PM CDT
Published July 30, 2026 4:55 PM CDT

The Brief

    • 18-year-old Julian Luna was arrested on July 29 and charged with murder after a July 26 auto-pedestrian incident on Singleton Boulevard in Dallas.
    • Police say Luna ran over 17-year-old Garyk Rodriguez-Escobar with his vehicle after the two were involved in an altercation involving multiple individuals.
    • Luna was originally charged with aggravated assault, but the charges are being upgraded to murder.

DALLAS - A Dallas teen's charges are being upgraded to murder after an auto-pedestrian incident left another teenager dead.

Singleton Boulevard shooting

Julian Luna, 18

What we know:

On July 26 at around 3:30 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 300 block of Singleton Boulevard.

Police determined 17-year-old Garyk Rodriguez-Escobar had been run over with a vehicle after a physical confrontation between Rodriguez-Escobar and multiple other individuals.

Rodriguez-Escobar was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

On July 29, 18-year-old Julian Luna was arrested in connection to Rodriguez-Escobar's death and charged with aggravated assault.

Luna's charges are being upgraded to murder.

What we don't know:

Dallas Police did not detail the altercation that led to the fatal auto-pedestrian incident, or the identities of the other individuals involved in the altercation.

Officials say the facts and circumstances surrounding the cas are still under investigation.

What you can do:

Dallas Police are asking anyone with information in connection to the incident to contact Dallas Police Det. Jelisa Reed at (469) 597-9332 or at jelisa.reed@dallaspolice.gov.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department.

DallasCrime and Public Safety