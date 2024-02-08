Family members of Dallas woman killed over basketball game to address her murderer

Family members of a woman killed over a pick-up basketball game will get a chance to directly address the man who shot her.

32-year-old Cameron Hogg pleaded guilty to the murder of 21-year-old Asia Womack earlier this week.

Dallas police say Hogg shot Womack after the two got into an argument over a pick-up basketball game at a park in South Dallas in 2022.

Court documents say Asia left the park. But when she and a friend were sitting outside to watch football a short distance from the park, Hogg drove up and got out without saying a word.

Police say Hogg shot Asia twice in the chest, and then as she was falling, he shot two more times before leaving.

He will spend 20 years in prison for the crime.

Womack's family will get an opportunity to speak directly to Hogg during victim impact statements on Thursday.

Family members told FOX 4 they were not happy with Hogg's plea deal.

"It’s a slap in the face because it’s pretty much saying that Asia’s life was only worth 20 years. That’s basically what they're saying," Asia's mother, Andrea Womack, said.

Victim impact statements are expected to begin at 1:30 p.m.

Victim impact statements are expected to begin at 1:30 p.m.