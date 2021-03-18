Bushes named honorary chairs of Fair Park fundraising drive
DALLAS - Two much-respected Texans are joining the effort to revitalize Fair Park.
Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush are the honorary chairs in a fundraising effort to transform the site.
"Fair Park, Your Park" seeks to raise $85 million over five years.
The money will create more green space in what is now a sea of concrete used as parking for the State Fair of Texas.
The long-term goal is to make the 277 acre park a year-around attraction.
