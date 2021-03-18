Bushes named honorary chairs of Fair Park fundraising drive

article

Two much-respected Texans are joining the effort to revitalize Fair Park.

Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush are the honorary chairs in a fundraising effort to transform the site.

"Fair Park, Your Park" seeks to raise $85 million over five years.

The money will create more green space in what is now a sea of concrete used as parking for the State Fair of Texas.

The long-term goal is to make the 277 acre park a year-around attraction.

RELATED: Dallas City Council approves new Fair Park master plan