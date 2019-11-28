Burlseon PD: Two women use taser to rob victim’s purse in Ross parking lot

article

Authorities in Burleson are searching for two women who used a taser to rob a woman’s purse.

The robbery happened Wednesday just before 10 a.m. in the Ross parking lot on North Burleson Boulevard.

As the victim was getting out of her vehicle, police say she was approached by a black female wearing all black and a white female wearing a light shirt and darker jacket. One of the women tasered the victim and took the victim’s purse.

The two suspects got away in a white SUV that was parked nearby.

Police are increasing patrols in the area. They are urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings as many people are holiday shopping.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Burleson Det. Sgt. T. Mabry at 817-426-9883 or tmabry@burlesontx.com.