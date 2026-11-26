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The Brief Dallas Area Rapid Transit will unveil commemorative Rosa Park signs to place behind the driver's cabin across its bus fleet. The event marks the anniversary of Parks’ 1955 refusal to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Alabama, city bus. Rosa Parks Plaza opened in 2009 and remains the only civil rights monument in Downtown Dallas, according to DART.



Dallas Area Rapid Transit will add commemorative signs to its entire bus fleet to mark the anniversary of Rosa Parks’ historic stand.

What we know:

DART is partnering with State Rep. Toni Rose to host a press conference at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Rosa Parks Plaza, next to Pearl/Arts District Station in Downtown Dallas.

During the event, DART officials will unveil the signs. DART will also station a bus at the plaza for photo opportunities. The public is invited to attend.

What they're saying:

"Rosa Parks’ courage reminds us that one person’s actions can make a lasting difference in the lives of generations to come. Her legacy represents the importance of dignity, equality and access for all," said Nathaniel Ford, DART president and CEO. "As a public transportation provider, DART is proud to honor her contributions and the role public transportation plays in connecting communities."

The backstory:

On Dec. 1, 1955, Parks refused to give up her seat on a city bus in Montgomery, Alabama. Her decision sparked the year-long Montgomery Bus Boycott, which led to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling requiring equal access to public transportation.

In 2021, the Texas State Legislature unanimously passed a bill designating Dec. 1 as Rosa Parks Day.

Local perspective:

Rosa Parks Plaza opened in 2009 and remains the only civil rights monument in Downtown Dallas, according to DART.

DART moves more than 171,000 passengers daily across 12 North Texas cities, including Dallas, Irving, Plano, Garland, Richardson, Carrollton, Addison, Farmers Branch, Rowlett, University Park, Cockrell Hill and Glenn Heights.