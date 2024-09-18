Two massage businesses shut down in North Texas for suspected human trafficking

The Brief: Two massage businesses were immediately shut down in Burleson, Texas for suspected sex trafficking. Officials found several signs of sex trafficking at both locations. Unlicensed massage therapists were living in massage locations and had illegal operations occurring on illicit websites.



The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation issued a six-month emergency closure for Top A-Massage and Best Massage, both located in Burleson, Texas.

TDLR responded to complaints about Top A-Massage where customers reported that women were living in the establishment and wearing lingerie. After further investigation, TDLR found the business listed on several explicit websites, offering inappropriate services advertised at the location.

During an onsite investigation, officials found several signs of human trafficking, including camera feeds from private rooms, the owner in provocative clothing, rooms set up for multiple clients, indications that people were living in the establishment, and unlicensed massage therapists.

Law enforcement officers responded to calls about Best Massage therapists offering sexual services. This business was similarly found on explicit websites, providing the Burleson address and offering inappropriate services.

In a separate investigation by TDLR, officials discovered video monitors in private rooms with feeds going to the front desk, several signs of people living in the business, and that most massage therapists could not provide home addresses. Several of their employees were not registered massage therapists and had only been employed for a short time.

TDLR’s executive director ordered an emergency closure of both locations almost immediately. This action is allowed under law HB 3579, passed during the 88th Legislature Regular Session, which permits the suspension of services if TDLR or law enforcement believe human trafficking is occurring.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking is occurring can contact the National Hotline for Human Trafficking at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733). If the situation is an emergency or you believe someone is in immediate danger, call 911.