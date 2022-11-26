Another Garland business may have been targeted by recently discovered burglary ring

The list of business owners who may have been targeted by a burglary ring, which Garland police said they recently busted, is growing.

Businesses have been reaching out to FOX 4 all week trying to see if their break-ins are all connected.

One business in Garland was hit last month, where burglars stole equipment and a shotgun.

"We are up here. We are up here more than we are at home," said Alex Hart, owner of Hart’s Luxury Detailing.

Hart and his girlfriend have poured their lives into Hart’s Luxury Detailing.

Both said, for the last month, the shop in Garland hasn’t felt the same, as there are reminders of the October 30th break-in.

"I don’t know, I just feel violated," Hart said. "You can see where they pried the door pretty good."

Their front door is still smashed and the window is shattered.

Garland investigators are now going off a split-second clip of the burglar in the dark.

"You can see him open the door in the first vehicle and go through it," Hart described while watching the video.

A male dressed in a white hood then pulled the video alarm panel off the wall.

Hart said they stole thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment, vinyl covers, and also his shotgun.

Hart contacted FOX 4 after he saw 18-year-old Joey Jarvis’ mug shot online.

"Wanted to find out more. I immediately started calling my detective," Hart said.

Police said Jarvis and other suspects are behind a burglary ring targeting at least eight businesses across North Texas.

Garland police took Jarvis into custody on November 19 after police said he led officers on a deadly chase.

After a short pursuit, Jarvis crashed a white Tahoe, which is the vehicle police said was used in some of the burglaries.

Three passengers were ejected, killing a 16-year-old.

Bernabe Giles, a 17-year-old passenger, also received an organized crime charge.

The remaining two passengers have not been identified by police.

Inside the Tahoe, police said they found three AR-15 pistols and two handguns, which were loaded.

Garland investigators are unable to confirm whether Jarvis is connected to Hart’s case, but said it is being investigated

Hart turned over his surveillance video to police the night of the break-in.

"I am waiting to see if his fingerprints match," he said.

Other business owners are also waiting for answers.

Mesquite police said Jarvis is a person of interest in a September burglary at Stiles Automotive.

Multiple people dressed in hoods got away a safe full of cash.

Earlier this month, three people broke into a Grand Prairie tattoo shop and took $30,000 worth of equipment.

Grand Prairie police said Jarvis is also a person of interest in this case.

Hart said he’s still holding out hope the person in his video is identified.

"I couldn’t imagine doing this when I was a teenager. How do they have the guts to do this?" Hart said.

Jarvis faces a murder charge due to the deadly chase.

Police are not confirming how many more teens may be involved in the burglary ring.