Allen man given life sentence after pleading guilty to killing mother, sister

A Collin County man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing two relatives.

Prosecutors said Burak Hezar pleaded guilty to capital murder charges for the deaths of his mother and 17-year-old sister.

Hezar was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The victims were found stabbed to death at their home in Allen back in April 2021.

Police arrested Hezar at DFW Airport.

They said he was going to fly to California to kill his father.

Hezar's lawyer told FOX 4 last year that his client has a history of mental health issues.