Police are looking for two people who stole puppies from a pet store in North Dallas on Christmas Eve.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. at the Petland store near Preston Road and Forest Lane.

The two thieves broke in and stole several bulldog puppies then left in a white Dodge Challenger.

Police are asking for tips from anyone who might recognize the pair or their car. Or, anyone with information about the dogs should call 214-670-7160.