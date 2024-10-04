Rockwall man tried to kidnap girl, 10, after getting off school bus: police

article

A Rockwall man has been arrested after police say he tried to kidnap a young girl who had just gotten off the school bus.

The incident happened Friday around 12:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Yellow Jacket Lane.

Rockwall police say a 10-year-old girl got off the school bus and was walking home when 21-year-old Brian Calder grabbed the girl's backpack and tried to abduct her.

The child was able to escape from Calder, and a witness followed him until police arrived, investigators said.

Police quickly found and arrested Calder. He was taken to the Rockwall County jail and charged with attempted kidnapping.

Police say there is no indication that Calder knew the girl. A motive remains unclear.