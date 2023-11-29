Law enforcement searching area near Bonham schools for escaped inmate

article

Bonham ISD schools are secured in Fannin County while law enforcement searches for an escaped inmate.

The Fannin County Sheriff's Office says it has received reports of sightings of Raymond Ross, one of two inmates who escaped from the county jail over the weekend.

Bonham ISD says all schools are on secure "lock out" status, meaning all students will stay in the building and no visitors are allowed.

Ross and Ramon Perez escaped from the Fannin County Jail on Saturday night.

Ross was in custody for evading arrest with a motor vehicle, drug possession and for possessing a firearm as a felon.

Perez was in custody for aggravated assault of a child.

Bonham police are asking people to avoid the area west of Star Street, east of 121 South and north of Sam Rayburn.

They say the suspect is possibly wearing a black hoodie.

They are asking anyone who sees anything suspicious to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more info.