Two North Texas inmates on the run after escape from jail

Authorities are searching for two men who escaped from the Fannin County Jail on Saturday night.

The two inmates escaped from the facility in Bonham, more than 70 miles northeast of Dallas.

They were seen on video running into the woods just after 9 p.m.

The two inmates, identified by the Fannin County Office of Emergency Management as Raymond Ross and Ramon Perez, were wearing gray sweats during the escape.

Ross was in custody for evading arrest with a motor vehicle, drug possession and for possessing a firearm as a felon.

Perez was in custody for aggravated assault of a child.

Deputies do not believe the men are armed, but ask people not to approach them.

If you spot either of the felons, the Fannin County Sheriff's Office asks you to call 903-583-2143 or 911