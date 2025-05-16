Bond reform: Family of victim in fatal Dallas shooting speaks out after accused killer released

The Brief The family of a fatal shooting victim in Dallas is now advocating for bail reform after her accused killer posted a $500,000 bond. Kendrick Finch is accused of killing Ashlee Long after a confrontation downtown; his defense claims self-defense in the April 5 shooting. Long's family has created a website to urge Texas lawmakers to change bail laws - a topic already under discussion by Gov. Greg Abbott.



The family of a fatal shooting victim in downtown Dallas is joining the fight for Texas bail reform after the suspected killer bonded out of jail.

Houston realtor Ashlee Long was shot to death while leaving a bar in Dallas on April 5. Now that her alleged murderer has been allowed to post bail, Long's family is joining Gov. Greg Abbott and other bond reform advocates in seeking changes to Texas legislation.

Kendrick Finch

The backstory:

Just last week, a Dallas County judge denied an attempt by 34-year-old Kendrick Finch's legal team to get his $500,000 bond reduced .

Finch is accused of shooting and killing the 28-year-old as she and a group of friends were leaving a downtown Dallas bar shortly after 2 a.m. on April 5.

Dallas police say a confrontation began when 36-year-old William Kistler brushed his hand on a passing white Mercedes. The deadly shootout was caught on surveillance along Main Street.

Kendrick Finch (left) and Ashlee Long (right)

The Mercedes stopped almost immediately, and Finch exited with a firearm. Kistler was then seen retrieving a gun out of Long's purse when Finch opened fire.

Long later died at the hospital. Kistler was also shot, but survived.

A homicide detective testified he believes Finch fired first. However, Finch's defense team argued self defense.

Finch has posted bond, and he was released Tuesday .

Ashlee Long's family seeks bond reform

The Latest:

Long's family knows they are in for a long legal fight. In the meantime, they are using her case as a platform for the topic of bail reform.

This comes just days after Long's accused killer posted bond from the Dallas County jail.

Long's stepsister created this website, called justiceforashlee.com . It's meant as an opportunity for people to write to Texas lawmakers regarding bond reform.

Ashlee Long

What they're saying:

"Bond reform is something that our family is going to stay on for years. Not only for Ashlee, but for anyone," said Long’s stepsister, Gillian Kimber.

Long's family is speaking for the first time since her accused killer bonded out of jail.

"I feel like you shouldn't be able to murder someone and get out on bail. As a family member, to have that possibility of seeing someone like that in public, I don't think that is right or just," Kimber said.

Kimber believes violent offenders should not be granted bond.

"The person who shot that bullet is walking the streets. That is the problem we are focused on this week," Kimber said.

"We just wanted everyone to know who Ashlee was and what happened that night. And be able to keep up with this legal process we are navigating for the first time," Kimber went on.

"I think if we keep this going, it won’t just be for Ashlee Long, it will be more for Texas legislature, for bond reform," Kimber said.

Texas governor speaks out on bail reform

At a roundtable last week, Gov. Greg Abbott voiced his support for amending the Texas constitution to, in part, restrict bail for those accused of certain violent crimes.

William Kistler

Dig deeper:

On Friday, Dallas police charged Kistler with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in connection to the April 5 shooting. He is currently being held in the Collin County Jail for unrelated charges from 2023.

Collin County court records show he is being held on charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in connection to the April 5 shooting.

William Kistler

He was also previously charged with burglary of a habitation and accident involving damage.

Online records show he was brought to the Collin County Jail on April 15.

Kendrick Finch bond conditions

According to court records online, Finch does have bond conditions. This includes an ankle monitor, random drug tests and not possessing a firearm.