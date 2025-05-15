Suspect in Dallas shooting that killed Houston-area real estate agent released on bond

The Brief A suspect accused of murdering a Houston-area real estate agent is now out on bond. Kendrick Finch posted $500,000 bond on Tuesday, according to Dallas County. Ashlee Long, 28, was visiting Dallas when she was shot outside of a downtown bar on April 5.



A man charged with the murder of a Houston-area real estate agent in a Downtown Dallas shootout is now out on bond.

What we know:

Kendrick Finch, 34, posted bond on May 13, and was released from the Dallas County Jail.

Earlier this month, a judge denied an attempt by Finch's legal team to get his $500,000 bond reduced.

Finch is charged with murder in the shooting death of Ashlee Long on April 5.

Finch does have a criminal history, including drug charges and burglary.

Ashlee Long shooting

The backstory:

Ashlee Long, 28, was visiting Dallas from the Houston-area, when she and a group of friends left a downtown bar just after 2 am.

Surveillance video captured the shooting off Main Street.

Police say the man Long was with, 36-year-old William Kistler, "reached out and brushed his hand along the passenger side of a passing Mercedes."

The passenger of that car, later identified by detectives as 34-year-old Kendrick Finch, exited the Mercedes with a gun in his hand.

Kendrick Finch (left) and Ashlee Long (right)

Kistler reached into Long's purse and pulled out his gun.

Finch opened fire, striking both Long and Kistler.

Long later died at the hospital.

Finch turned himself in to Dallas Police on April 18, after Long's family used social media to spread awareness about the shooting.

Dig deeper:

Ashlee Long, 28, was visiting Dallas from the Richmond-Rosenberg area in Southwest Houston.

She worked as a real estate agent in the area.

Long graduated from the University of Houston with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration in 2019 and was engaged to be married, according to an online obituary.

The family wants her to be remembered as a career-oriented real estate agent who had big dreams and was also known as a glowing spirit and loving friend and daughter.

Long's connection to the man she was with, William Kistler, is not clear.

Dig deeper:

William Kistler is currently in the Collin County Jail.

Collin County court records show he is being held on charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in connection to the April 5 shooting.

He was also previously charged with burglary of a habitation and accident involving damage.

Online records show he was brought to the Collin County Jail on April 15.