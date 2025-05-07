Suspect in Houston-area real estate agent's Downtown Dallas killing seeking bond reduction

The Brief Murder suspect Kendrick Finch is expected in court for a bond hearing on Wednesday. Finch allegedly shot and killed 28-year-old Ashlee Long in Downtown Dallas on April 5. An arrest warrant affidavit for Finch says he shot Long and another man after he brushed his hand on a Mercedes.



A bond hearing will be held for a man accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old real estate agent in Downtown Dallas.

Ashlee Long was killed, and another man was injured after a night out on April 5.

After family members and police took to social media, 34-year-old Kendrick Finch turned himself in to police. He is charged with murder.

Bond hearing for murder suspect

Kendrick Finch

What's next:

Finch is expected to be in court for a bond hearing at 9 a.m.

He is currently in the Dallas County jail with a bond of $500,000. Finch's attorneys are seeking a reduction in that bond.

Members of Long and Finch's families are in attendance.

Ashlee Long shooting

The backstory:

Long was visiting from the Richmond-Rosenberg area in Southwest Houston, when she and a group of friends left a bar in Downtown Dallas just after 2 am.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, surveillance video captured the shooting off Main Street.

Police say a man Long was with "reached out and brushed his hand along the passenger side of a passing Mercedes."

The passenger of that car, later identified by detectives as 34-year-old Kendrick Finch, exited the Mercedes "with a gun in his hand."

The affidavit states a man with Long reached into her purse and pulled out his gun.

That's when police say Finch opened fire, striking both Long and the man she was with.

That man was able to fire back but Finch then took off.

Ashlee Long

Long later died at the hospital.

The man who she was with was also shot, but he survived.

Kendrick Finch

Dig deeper:

Finch does have a criminal history, including drug charges and burglary.