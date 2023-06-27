Expand / Collapse search

Bojangles fried chicken opens in Euless

Euless
EULESS, Texas - North Carolina chicken chain Bojangles has officially returned to North Texas.

The chain opened a store in Euless on Tuesday, making it the first Bojangles in North Texas in decades.

Bojangles is a favorite across the southeast, with more than 800 locations. It is known for its chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, chicken biscuits and the sweet fan-favorite Bo-Berry biscuit.

The new location will be at 201 E. Euless Boulevard, but it is far from the last DFW location.

Locations in Frisco and Lancaster are set to open in August and a store is scheduled to open in Little Elm later this year.