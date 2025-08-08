Body found under bridge in Fort Worth

article

The Brief A deceased person was found under a bridge in Fort Worth on Thursday. Fort Worth's homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate. There's no word yet on the vicitm's identity or cause of death.



Fort Worth police are investigating after a deceased person was found under a bridge in the city.

What we know:

The body was discovered on Thursday at the underpass of Altamesa Boulevard and Interstate 35W.

Police said someone flagged down a Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office deputy to report the discovery.

Homicide detectives and a crime scene unit were then called to the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not revealed any details about the victim, such as their name, gender, or age.

It’s not yet clear how the person died or whether police are looking for a suspect.