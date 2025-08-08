Expand / Collapse search

Body found under bridge in Fort Worth

Published  August 8, 2025 10:59am CDT
Fort Worth
The Brief

    • A deceased person was found under a bridge in Fort Worth on Thursday.
    • Fort Worth's homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate.
    • There's no word yet on the vicitm's identity or cause of death.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating after a deceased person was found under a bridge in the city.

What we know:

The body was discovered on Thursday at the underpass of Altamesa Boulevard and Interstate 35W.

Police said someone flagged down a Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office deputy to report the discovery.

Homicide detectives and a crime scene unit were then called to the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not revealed any details about the victim, such as their name, gender, or age.

It’s not yet clear how the person died or whether police are looking for a suspect. 

The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Fort Worth Police Department.

