Body found under bridge in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating after a deceased person was found under a bridge in the city.
What we know:
The body was discovered on Thursday at the underpass of Altamesa Boulevard and Interstate 35W.
Police said someone flagged down a Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office deputy to report the discovery.
Homicide detectives and a crime scene unit were then called to the scene.
What we don't know:
Police have not revealed any details about the victim, such as their name, gender, or age.
It’s not yet clear how the person died or whether police are looking for a suspect.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Fort Worth Police Department.