One person was killed in an early morning apartment fire in Mesquite on Friday.

The two-story Tradewind Apartments on Tradewind Drive near Highway 80 caught fire around 2:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Controlled burn sparks 800-acre wildfire near Possum Kingdom Lake

The Mesquite Fire Department said they are investigating the incident as an arson.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.