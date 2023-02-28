Blue Goose Cantina on Greenville Avenue closing in March

The original Blue Goose Cantina which opened on Greenville Avenue in Dallas in 1984 will be closing in a few weeks.

The Tex Mex restaurant posted it will close its doors following dinner on March 19.

The Blue Goose says it is looking for potential other locations to move to in the area.

READ MORE: Lower Greenville's OT Tavern bar officially closes after string of violent crimes

The company currently has locations in Frisco, Plano, McKinney, Highland Village, Grapevine and Fort Worth and plans to open a new store in Grand Prairie in March.

The Lower Greenville restaurant says it is still planning to throw a huge celebration for the Greenville Avenue St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 11.