Blue Bell introduces Gooey Butter Cake ice cream flavor

Texas-based Blue Bell has a new flavor to celebrate its expansion to a new part of the United States.

The new flavor, Gooey Butter Cake Ice Cream, is now in stores to celebrate Blue Bell products arriving in St. Louis stores.

The flavor is Cake Batter Ice Cream with a cream cheese swirl and chunks of gooey butter cake inside.

"Our new Gooey Butter Cake Ice Cream is as delicious as the cake made famous in St. Louis," said Carl Breed, vice president, sales and marketing for Blue Bell in a statement. "Our ice cream is a great introduction if you have not tasted a gooey butter cake. There are delicious pieces of cake in each bite."

Even though the flavor is made to celebrate the St. Louis expansion, it will be available everywhere Blue Bell is sold.

The flavor is available in half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.