Blue Bell releases Cinnamon Twist flavor

Blue Bell ice cream has a brand-new flavor that should be arriving in stores on Monday.

The new Cinnamon Twist flavor from the Texas-based ice cream maker will be available for a limited time.

The ice cream is made with brown sugar and cinnamon and mixed with cinnamon bun dough pieces and a cinnamon icing.

Courtesy: Blue Bell

Half gallon and pint sized cartons of the flavor should be arriving in stores on Monday.

FOX 4 is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV and Vizio!

Blue Bell did not say how long to expect the new flavor to be on shelves.