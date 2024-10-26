Fort Worth security guard called police after recognizing fugitive from Blue Alert

article

The Brief Seth Altman, one of Texas' 10 most wanted fugitives, was arrested in Fort Worth on Friday. A security guard at Union Gospel Mission in Fort Worth reported seeing Altman to police. Altman allegedly shot the Memphis, Texas police chief multiple times while being served a warrant on Oct. 3. The shooting led to a Blue Alert in the early morning hours of Oct. 4.



A Fort Worth security guard was the person who originally identified one of the most wanted fugitives in Texas, leading to his arrest.

Seth Altman was arrested at Union Gospel Mission in Fort Worth on Friday night.

Altman, 33, had been on the run for three weeks after allegedly shooting a police officer in Memphis, Texas, southeast of Amarillo.

A Blue Alert was sent to phones across the state in the early morning hours of Oct. 4.

Featured article

A security guard at Union Gospel Mission recognized Altman from the alert when he checked in and called police.

"By that he was able to say, okay, this gentleman might be wanted for a crime in another city," said Officer Tracy Carter, Fort Worth Police.

Officers were able to arrest Altman without incident.

"He actually got up with the officers, due to the crime, said hey we’re going to put handcuffs on you for our safety and your safety and he said okay. They were able to take him to the patrol car," said Carter.

According to Texas DPS, Altman shot the Memphis, Texas police chief on Oct. 3.

The chief was serving a warrant for Altman, who was wanted for burglary. He allegedly shot the police chief multiple times and ran off.

The police chief was taken to the hospital and was released days later.

Featured article

"We’re all a family. No matter if they’re with FWPD or our departments citywide or statewide, it helps us too. If we know we can do something to help to bring closure, to bring someone to justice who committed a crime, we’re committed to do that," said Carter.

Altman was on the run for three weeks.

During that time, a $15,000 reward was offered by the state and FBI for any information leading to his arrest.

He was also put on the list of the 10 most wanted fugitives in the state.

"Thanks to that security guard who was working that day and the officers that responded and to everybody that was involved in this apprehension," said Carter.

GET NEWS, WEATHER AND MORE ON THE FOX LOCAL APP

Altman is currently in the Tarrant County Jail waiting to be taken back to Hall County to face charges for attempted capital murder.

His bond is currently set at $1 million.