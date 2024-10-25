Blue Alert: Man wanted for shooting Texas police officer arrested in Fort Worth

article

A man wanted for shooting a Texas police officer and prompting a Blue Alert has been arrested in North Texas.

Seth Altman was arrested in Fort Worth on Friday, according to online police records.

Circumstances surrounding his capture were not immediately clear, but online records show police investigated a report of a wanted person seen in the 1300 block of E Lancaster Avenue.

Altman had been on the 10 Texas Most Wanted Fugitives List after being accused of shooting a Memphis, Texas, police officer on October 3. That officer was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was released a few days later.

A Blue Alert was sent out in the early morning hours of Oct. 4, prompting a slew of complaints to the FCC.

Although Altman hadn't been caught yet, the alter was canceled on Oct. 16.

Altman was booked into the Tarrant County Jail, but no mugshot has been made available.

He faces a charge of attempted capital murder of a police officer.

The Source Information in this article comes from online police records and previous FOX 4 reports.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.