Blood banks asking for donations during busy holiday season

Blood banks across North Texas need help this holiday season.

Carter BloodCare was at First Baptist Church of Plano Sunday for a donation drive.

Organizers said fewer people give blood during the holidays due to vacations and family obligations.

One woman who is a universal donor said she believes it is important to give whenever she can.

"I try to give as often as I can. Usually when there’s shortages, they’ll email me or text me or something and if it’s within my power I’ll definitely give," Bridey Barber said.

"It’s really important during the holiday season because people get busy with their shopping and time with family, travel and stuff like that, so they forget that there is still a need for blood donations during the holidays," said Holly Renfro with Carter BloodCare.

