Bishop T.D. Jakes gives health update after 'life-threatening calamity'

The Brief Bishop T.D. Jakes spoke virtually on Sunday after suffering a health scare on stage last week. Jakes called the scare a "life-threatening calamity" that required surgery. He says he is now home, recovering and feeling well.



Bishop T.D. Jakes spoke to the crowd at The Potter's House of Dallas virtually on Sunday, one week after he was rushed off the stage following a health scare.

"I told you last Sunday, that I would see you this Sunday and so here I am," Jakes told the cheering crowd.

Last Sunday, Jakes, 67, suffered what The Potter's House originally called a "minor health incident" while delivering a sermon.

"Many of you don’t realize you’re looking at a miracle," Jakes said on Sunday. "I faced a life-threatening calamity, was rushed to the ICU unit, I had emergency surgery. Survived the surgery."

Video from the church’s stream posted on social media showed Jakes lowering his microphone while starting to shake.

Jakes says in the midst of last Sunday's medical episode he didn't realize what was happening as people surrounded him on stage.

"I looked around and saw everybody around me, and I was annoyed because I didn't know why everybody was around me," he explained.

He did not say what exactly caused his medical emergency.

In a previous update, the founder of The Potter's House said that he did not suffer a stroke.

Jakes is now at home recovering.

Bishop Jakes says he is following a doctor's advice and will take things easy for the next few weeks. He said didn't want the thousands of people who watch The Potter's House sermons weekly to worry about him.

"I just had a complete physical, and I was fine," said Jakes on Sunday. "I’m in good spirits, I feel good, no pain. I’m in peace and tranquility and I want you to know that I can feel your prayers."

Jakes told the crowd even though he could not physically praise God the way he would like to, he encouraged the church's followers to celebrate.

"I love you, peace out," he said.

Jakes did not share a timeframe for when he would return to preaching in person.

After he spoke on Sunday morning, his daughter led the congregation in a prayer for her father's recovery.