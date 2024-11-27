T.D. Jakes gives update on health, says he didn't suffer stroke

The Brief T.D. Jakes shared an update on his health on Wednesday afternoon as he appeared to be leaving a medical facility. The 67-year-old Dallas preacher said he did not suffer a stroke, but the medical emergency still could have been fatal "if it weren’t for God’s intervention." Jakes thanked his medical team and all those who prayed for him.



Bishop T.D. Jakes is heading home from the hospital and thanking everyone who prayed for his recovery.

Jakes shared a video and written message on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

"I’m so grateful to y’all," he said, pointing to his nurses as he appeared to be leaving a medical facility. "Grateful to all the people who prayed and all the people who texted, all the people who had prayer vigils, all the people who were concerned and sent love and sent notes. I’m just grateful.

This past Sunday, the 67-year-old Dallas preacher was rushed offstage while delivering a sermon at The Potter’s House of Dallas. Video from the church’s stream posted on social media showed Jakes lowering his microphone while starting to shake.

Jakes clarified that he did not have a stroke. But he said the medical emergency "could’ve been fatal if it weren’t for God’s intervention."

"A special thank you to God and the medical professionals in our city whose speed and expertise were beyond exceptional," he wrote in his post.

He said he would take some time to recuperate and reflect on what happened.

Bishop TD Jakes founded The Potter's House Church in Dallas in 1996.

The non-denominational church has grown to more than 30,000 members.

According to the church's website, Jakes has advised three presidents and was a featured speaker at the inauguration of President Barack Obama in 2009.