Bishop T.D. Jakes suffers 'health incident' during Sunday service

Bishop T.D. Jakes suffered an apparent medical emergency at the end of Sunday's service at The Potter's House of Dallas, during a prayer.

Video of the incident from the Potter's House stream posted on social media shows Jakes freezing while on stage and lowering his microphone.

Several people quickly surrounded Jakes and the stream ended.

Since then, The Potter's House of Dallas released a statement saying, "Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour-long message. Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals. The entire Potter's House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community."

Jakes, 67, founded The Potter's House Church in Dallas in 1996.

The Potter's House website says the non-denominational church now has more than 30,000 members.