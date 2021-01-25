Bishiop T.D. Jakes hosts conversation with COVID-19 vaccine experts including Dr. Fauci

article

A world-renowned preacher from Dallas is urging all Americans, especially African Americans, to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Monday at noon, Bishop T.D. Jakes from the Potter’s House will talk to some of the world’s top infectious disease experts about the vaccines.

A recent survey found four in 10 people are skeptical about the vaccines. There is even more hesitancy among African Americans.

"There are many hurdles to finding a solution to the pandemic, including the supply and distribution of the vaccine," Jakes said. "But I believe the biggest issue is distrust. Distrust is understandably high among African Americans, who have faced decades of unethical medical experiments and disparate treatment in health care. This Conversations with America event will provide the public with knowledge and education, but also with hope."

Dr. Anthony Fauci will be part of the virtual event that will stream live on Bishop Jakes’ official YouTube channel.

LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjQbTcszB-gRhDByY9WhySw