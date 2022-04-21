Billy Chemirmir trial: Jury selection begins for accused serial killer's retrial

article

Jury selection starts Thursday in the second trial of an accused serial killer.

Billy Chemirmir is accused of killing at least 18 seniors in Dallas and Collin counties. All but one victim were women.

Prosecutors said Chemirmir posed as a maintenance or health care worker to get into his victims’ homes, then robbed and killed them.

A judge declared a mistrial in November when jurors, after 10 hours of deliberation, were deadlocked 11-1.

The case was based on circumstantial evidence, meaning there was no witness or DNA presented to the jury.

Chemirmir’s second trial, like the first, will focus on the 2018 death of 81-year-old Lu Harris in her Dallas home.

Dallas County is not seeking the death penalty if he is convicted but Collin County still has that option.