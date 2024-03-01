Billy Bob's shows off renovated, beamless showroom

The world’s largest honky tonk is showing off its latest facelift.

Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth said concertgoers now have better sightlines to the main stage.

Two poles in the center of the showroom have been removed.

And there are new seating adjustments to make the overall concert-going experience more enjoyable.

"We did add some seats. We did lose some seats. But what we really did was add quality seats. The seats that used to be behind the soundboard are now not obstructed," said General Manager Marty Travis.

The soundboard has been moved to improve the sound quality.

"Also, I’m moving that sound from there to back here. That’s one less thing for our sound to bounce off of. So as we tighten everything that creates less obstruction of sound, better quality of sound to the guy in the back row or the front row," Travis said.

Billy Bob’s visitors will also notice improved restrooms and a repainted interior.