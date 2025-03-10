Bill would ban gender changes on Texas birth certificates

The Brief SB 406 would prevent gender changes on birth certificates in Texas, even with a court order. The lawmaker who sponsored the bill said it’s not about restricting anyone’s personal expression. He argued it’s about ensuring legal documents are accurate. The bill follows other recent conservative laws aimed at the transgender community, including banning biological men from playing on women’s teams in high school and college sports.



The Texas Senate is debating a bill that would restrict people from changing the gender on their birth certificates.

Texas SB 406 Birth Certificate Bill

(Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

What we know:

Last year, the Texas Department of Public Safety stopped changing gender on driver’s licenses except in cases where the courts intervened.

SB 406 would block that change from happening on birth certificates, even with a court order.

It builds on a push for conservative laws from the Texas Legislature.

In recent sessions, lawmakers have banned biological men from playing on women’s teams in public schools and college sports.

Related article

President Donald Trump also signed an executive order at the beginning of his second term recognizing only two genders – male and female.

What they're saying:

"This bill is not about restricting anyone’s personal expression. It is about ensuring legal documents reflect accurate statistics," said State Sen. Mayes Middleton, a Republican from Galveston who sponsored the bill. "Right now, the only way to change sex is by court order, and this bill prevents that.

"You can’t change your DNA or chromosomes by surgery or drugs," said Denise Seibert, who supports the bill.

"This is a matter of public safety and public record. If a man can legally change his birth certificate to say he is a woman, then it’s possible to get a driver's license, passport, and social security card that also says he is female," added Megan Benton with Texas Values.

The other side:

Several transgender Texans testified as the bill was discussed in Monday’s State Affairs Committee meeting. They feel they are being unfairly targeted.

"I’m not a monster. This is not a fetish for me, and I did not decide to be a woman," said Amanda McLaughlin.

"What harm have I caused society? I don’t play sports. The only thing I want to do in the bathroom is use the bathroom and touch up my makeup and wash my hands," said Megan Fairbanks.

Landon Richie, a policy coordinator for the Transgender Education Network of Texas, argued the bill would cause isolation and give others an incentive to discriminate or put targets on the backs of already vulnerable people.

What's next:

The bill is likely to sail through the conservative Texas Senate. The real test will be in the House.

In past sessions, very conservative bills have not gotten a hearing or passed the full House.