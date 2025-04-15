Bill would allow Texas universities to pay student athletes

The Texas House gave preliminary approval to a bill that would allow universities to directly pay student athletes for their name, image, and likeness.

Texas House Bill 126

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 30: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns hands the ball to Quintrevion Wisner #26 during the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on November 30, 2024 in College Station, Texas. (Photo b Expand

What we know:

Backers of the legislation believe Texas needs to adjust to the new reality in college athletics.

Under current Texas law, outside entities like national advertisers or athletic boosters can pay student athletes, but universities are not allowed to do that directly.

House Bill 126 would change that to allow universities to make direct payments to their student athletes.

What they're saying:

The bill’s author said the proposed legislation is a necessary step.

"Members, we must pass this bill to keep our university athletic programs competitive. Other states are already updating their NIL laws in anticipation of NCAA changes," said State Rep. Carl Tepper, a Republican from Lubbock. "I look at it as an opportunity for these athletes. They’re finally being given consideration for their hard work, their natural abilities, and performance."

Related article

The other side:

There have been concerns raised about smaller schools that would be at a disadvantage if the bill passes.

"My concern, Rep. Raymond, is if we enter into this bill, you won’t see any more Cinderella stories. You’re not going see the Abeline Christians, the Rice Universities, Baylor Universities be able to attain to those levels because they are not going to have the same access to capital that the large universities in Texas will," added State Rep. Mitch Little, a Republican from Lewisville.

Some also argue there wouldn’t be adequate protection for the athletes themselves.

"Well, I can you with first-hand knowledge that a lot of these players are getting in the millions of dollars and being offered that. And my concern is to kinda protect our youth from falling into the trap of back taxes, bad investments, family disruptions," said State Rep. Barbara Gervin Hawkins, a Democrat from San Antonio.

Rep. Hawkins said she does support the idea of compensating student athletes. She just has concerns about how it’s done.

What's next:

HB 126 has already received preliminary approval in the House.

The final passage could come later this week.