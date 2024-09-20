Big Tex put into place at State Fair of Texas in Fair Park

The Brief Big Tex is back in his spot at Fair Park and ready to say "Howdy, folks!" for his 72nd year. The State Fair of Texas opens next Friday.



The State Fair of Texas is one week away, and Big Tex is now back in his usual spot at the center of Fair Park.

Big Tex was lifted into place by cranes at 10 a.m. on Friday morning.

The 55-foot tall cowboy will be saying "Howdy, folks" to attendees again this year. It's his 72nd year at the fair.

The State Fair of Texas officially opens Sept. 27 and runs to Oct. 20.

More than 2 million people are expected to attend this year for the food, live music, rides, and displays.

Last year, 2,341,229 people made their way through the gates at Fair Park.

Cirque du Soleil's new country music show is coming to the State Fair of Texas this year. That show kicks off on Sept. 25 and runs to Oct. 20.

This year's fair will also feature a wide variety of new, award-winning foods like the Dominican Fritura Dog, Cotton Candy Bacon on a Stick, and Texas Sugar Rush Pickles.

The gates will open for the opening day of the fair at 10 a.m. next Friday.