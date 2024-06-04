State Fair of Texas announces 2024 concert lineup

The State Fair of Texas announced more than 100 national and local musical acts performing at this year's fair.

Some of the big names coming to the Chevrolet Main Stage include Jo Dee Messina, Deitrick Haddon, Big Daddy Kane, Joshua Ray Walker and Bowling for Soup.

The fair has also released the acts that will perform on the other stages at the fair.

The Bud Light Stage, located in Cotton Bowl Plaza, will have shows at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The Yuengling Flight Stage in the State Fair Beer and Wine Garden will also have musical acts.

Most shows will be at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The stage will also have a Friday night comedy series called "Deep Fried Comedy."

All concerts and shows are included with the price of admission to the fair.

The State Fair of Texas starts Sept. 27 and runs through Oct. 20.

Season passes are already on sale.