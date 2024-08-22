Winners have been crowned in the State Fair of Texas’ 20th annual Big Tex Choice Awards.

After tasting all the unique food items, the panel of judges tallied their scores and made their decisions.

Dominican Fritura Dog by Justin Martinez

Best Savory went to Justin Martinez for his Dominican fritura dog.

The dish is described as "an explosion of flavor that starts with fritura cheese and Dominican salami… This dish is then double deep fried with their famous corn dog batter." It’s then split open and topped with garlic plantain chips, top-secret Dominican sauce and cilantro.

Rousso's Cotton Candy Bacon on a Stick by Isaac Rousso

Best Sweet went to Issac and Joseph Rousso. The father-son duo won over the judged with their Rousso’s Cotton Candy on a Stick.

"We are playing with a thick piece of bacon. We wanted something especially unique. And we were like, what if we just brought something so iconic like cotton candy into the picture," Issac said. "So we ordered a cotton candy machine, got the bacon, started playing with it, and we were like, ‘Oh my god. This is incredible!’"

Texas Sugar Rush Pickles by Heather Perkins

Most Creative went to Heather Perkins with her Texas Sugar Rush Pickles.

For this unique concoction, cotton-candy-flavored pickle slices are coated in Lucky Charms, Froot Loops and Cap’n Crunch cereal. It’s then layered in cotton candy, sugar crystals and powdered sugar before being drizzled with a strawberry sundae syrup. On top of all that, a scoop of vanilla rounds out the creative treat.

You can try all the dishes at the State Fair of Texas when it opens on September 27.