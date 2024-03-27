Cirque du Soleil's new country music show coming to Dallas during State Fair of Texas

A new Cirque du Soleil show featuring country music is coming to Fair Park in Dallas during the State Fair of Texas.

"Songblazers" opens at the Music Hall at Fair Park on Sept. 25 and runs through Oct. 20.

It’s described as an ode to country music’s rich heritage. It will feature songs from some of the genre’s legends and contemporary stars, along with captivating acrobatics.

"They’re basically gonna look at past and present stars of country music and feature some of their music. It’s going to follow two characters as they forge their own path the country stardom," said 99.5 The Wolf’s Ryan Fox.

The brand-new Cirque du Soleil show is a collaboration with Universal Music Group Nashville. It debuts this July in Nashville.

"What’s interesting about this is what songs they’re going to use because the label behind Keith Urban and George Strait and some of these other big stars actually is the label that’s behind this show. So maybe some of their songs are featured," Fox said. "It should be exciting to see and a really cool thing to do during the fair."

Tickets to the show will include free admission to the State Fair of Texas, which runs from Sept. 27 - Oct. 20.

They go on sale to the general public on Thursday.

LINK: www.cirquedusoleil.com/songblazers